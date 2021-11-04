POCATELLO — The Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union is kicking into holiday gear this month with several movies about thankfulness and helping others, along with a couple of blockbuster fan favorites for the whole family.
"Jungle Cruise" is the feature this weekend at the Bengal Theater, with shows Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., along with a 4:30 p.m. show Saturday, in the Pond Student Union. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this adventure in which Dr. Lily Houghton hires a river guide to take her into the Amazon to find a rare plant with the properties to help save humanity, but along the way, the river twists and turns, as does the story (rated PG-13). Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
It's a free movie night Sunday at the Bengal Theater, with "Peaceful Warrior" showing at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Nick Nolte and Amy Smart star in this tale based on the best selling book about a young man whose college sports injury has him questioning life, but he meets Socrates, a mysterious garage mechanic, who helps to guide him toward renewed purpose (rated PG-13). Attendees will also be able to vote on movies for next semester. All are welcome to attend. Admission is free. Donations are welcome but not required. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Classic movie "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" plays Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Steve Martin and the late John Candy team up in this comedy about an average guy traveling home for the holidays who meets an eccentric and difficult person, and they must travel home together when they are unable to make their flights (rated R). Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Looking ahead, "Free Guy" is the weekend feature at the Bengal Theater, showing Thursday through Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. along with a 4:30 p.m. show Nov. 13, in the Pond Student Union. When a video game character starts making his own decisions, it suddenly turns the game world and the real world upside down. Ryan Reynolds stars (rated PG-13). Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Sundance Film Festival winner "Nine Days" will play on Nov. 14 at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. At a remote outpost, an observer watches people going about their lives. When someone dies, several candidates — unborn souls — arrive to undergo tests determining their fitness for human life. But the observer soon faces his own existential challenge in the form of free-spirited Emma, a candidate who is not like the others, forcing him toward his own reckoning (rated R). Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
The acclaimed movie "Pay it Forward" plays Nov. 15-17 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, telling the story of a young boy who implements his plan to help three people who will help three more people, and so on, in an effort to change the world (rated PG-13). Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Holiday favorite "Elf" is the movie Nov. 18-20 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Will Ferrell stars as a human raised among Santa's elves. He leaves to find his real family, and when he does, things get a bit chaotic (rated PG). Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
And then after Thanksgiving break, the Pocatello Film Society will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the "Lord of the Rings" movies by featuring the trilogy on successive Sundays, with "The Fellowship of the Ring" showing on Nov. 28 at 2:30 and 6 p.m. Then "The Two Towers" will play on Dec. 5 at 2:30 and 6 p.m., followed by "The Return of the King" on Dec. 12 at 2:30 and 6 p.m. The 2:30 p.m. shows will be the original theatrical versions, while the 6 p.m. shows will be the extended editions (rated PG-13). Admission will be $1 for each show or free for ISU students.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. For more about the Pocatello Film Society, go to their website at www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.