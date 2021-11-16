POCATELLO — Congratulations to Avery DeGarmo, a second-grade learner attending Tyhee Elementary, and Ariana Long, a 12th-grade learner attending Century High School, who were chosen as the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 November C.A.K.E. award recipients. C.A.K.E. stands for character, attitude, kindness and encouragement.
Avery was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Marissa Holverson. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Holverson wrote: “Avery is an amazing example of kindness in my class. He is always kind to other learners and is helping them. He is very proactive by helping in the class without being asked. He will clean up the room without being asked. He is always willing to help pass out papers or clean up balls on the playground. He is kind to other kids on the playground and is a friend to anyone who needs it. He is also kind to his teachers and other staff. He is a great example of being proactive and helping others.”
Ariana was nominated by her teacher, Mrs. Jennifer Tuttle. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Tuttle wrote: “I have a student who is amazing and meets the requirements stated in the email. It is Ariana Long. Every day she helps her classmates with material they are not understanding. She is always kind and teaches them in a way anyone could comprehend. She always asks us first if she is allowed to answer the student's question. ... We usually let her go and we watch her in awe. My most challenging students respond to her so positively. She truly has a gift to make people feel at ease when they are vulnerable and asking for help. She does this while she maintains all A's.”
Avery and Ariana were recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Nov. 9. McDonald's provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names.
PCSD 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize students who show great character. The Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from the school district, from October through May. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher who has observed the nominee’s behavior and are approved by the school’s principal.
