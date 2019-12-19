POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize students who show great character. The Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from our district, from October through May. In addition to being recognized at the monthly board meetings, the recipients also receive cupcakes delivered to their classrooms, often accompanied by Idaho State University’s Benny the Bengal, to be enjoyed with and among their peers. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher or counselor who has observed the nominee’s behavior and are approved by the school’s principal.
Congratulations to Owen Rodgers, a fifth grade learner at Lewis and Clark Elementary School and Makayla Crow, a junior attending New Horizon High School, who were chosen as the District's November C.A.K.E. award recipients. Congratulations Xzavior Brower, a fifth grade learner at Gate City Elementary School and Cooper Corrington, an eighth grade learner at Alameda Middle School, who were chosen as the District's December C.A.K.E. award recipients. C.A.K.E. stands for Character, Attitude, Kindness and Encouragement.
Owen was nominated by Mrs. Beverly Hillyer. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Hillyer wrote: “I believe that Owen deserves this award for many reasons. I first met Owen when he was a 2nd grade learner in my class. He was a great kid then and now he is an even more amazing 5th grade student here at Lewis and Clark. Owen is always the first to reach out other learners in our building with a kind word, a hello, or just a simple nod of acknowledgement. He is always willing to help and encourages other learners whether he knows them personally or not. I have seen Owen in the hallway talking with learners who are having a difficult time. He has become a mentor to many learners. Owen often comes to my room to visit and he always has a smile on his face and a kind or encouraging word for the learners in my room. Not to mention that he also brightens my day. Words to describe Owen; caring, kind, helpful, inspiring and genuine.”
Makayla was nominated by New Horizon Counselor, Tanner Saxton. In his nomination letter, Mr. Saxton wrote: “Makayla is one of the kindest students at our school. She always greets people by name and smiles. She has always been the student to thank anyone for anything that they do, staff and students alike. If you interact with Makayla, she will always be grateful and tell you thank you, no matter how small the interaction. She has worked through many challenges in her life, and this year, it's been even easier to see her genuine nature come out as she has made many positive changes in her life. She has made many of those difficult positive choices in order to have integrity, and has done that even when it has meant losing friends. She has been a positive influence on other students and kindly but firmly helps them by standing up for what's right. In a school with many students working through deeply challenging personal barriers, Makayla is a phenomenal example to other students of how be true to yourself and make changes no matter what you've come through. She is a true joy to have at our school.”
Xzavior was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Lacey Smart. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Smart wrote: “Xzavior Brower is an athlete. He spends his recess playing football, basketball, and throwing passes with friends. Our basketball court is next to a pavilion with picnic tables inside. The learners from the extended resource room play tag in the pavilion with each other and with the aids from their classroom. On several occasions, one of the ERR learners has wandered into Xzavior’s basketball game. Instead of excluding the ERR learner or helping him back to the pavilion, Xzavior invites the learner to play. They pass the ball, and Xzavior encourages him with, “you’re a rock star!” and “you’re a pro!” When the boy shoots the ball, Xzavior assists so it makes it into the basket and then cheers for the boy, “you did it!” “Nice shot!"
"My heart was warmed with his compassion to lift another learner’s spirits. Xzavior has outstanding character to help his classmates while encouraging and including the other learner in the game. I nominate Xzavior Brower for the District CAKE award for his outstanding social kindness.”
Cooper was nominated by his teacher Mrs. Mindy Bang. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Bang wrote: “Cooper has consistently displayed outstanding character in Career Exploration B this trimester. He always has a good attitude and is willing to tackle any project or assignment asked of him. We have had several cooking labs in the past few weeks, and Cooper always gets along with everyone in his group. He is a hard worker. This week the groups have participated in a week long "Cake Wars" project that required them to make fondant, buttercream, bake the cake, and then decorate the cake. Before Cake Wars started, I was a little concerned about how to form the groups because there was a student who didn't have any friends in class and struggled with previous cooking projects. I asked Cooper to accept this student into his group, and Cooper did so without any hesitation. Cooper has treated the student with kindness and respect all week, and has encouraged him to help with tasks that he was comfortable with such as kneading fondant, gathering supplies, and doing dishes. Cooper is very deserving of the C.A.K.E. Award!”
Owen, Makayla, Xzavior and Cooper were all recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Dec. 17. McDonald's provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names.