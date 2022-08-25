The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is now authorizing the two-dose Novavax vaccine for ages 12–17. Novavax is a protein-based, two-dose series that uses more traditional vaccination methods that have been used for decades and was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

“Having more vaccine options for adults and children will hopefully help increase vaccination rates, particularly as we prepare for ongoing cases of COVID-19 with the start of fall and the back-to-school season,” said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health director.