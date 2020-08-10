POCATELLO — The credibility of American elections has been brought to the forefront of this campaign and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pocatello League of Women Voters offers some important tips to help you get ready to vote in the upcoming presidential general election on Nov. 3. The ballot will also include candidates for Congress, the Legislature, county offices and district court judges.
In order to vote, a person must be a citizen, 18 years old, have lived in the county for 30 days before Election Day and be registered. Persons who have moved or changed their name since last registering must re-register. Voters who have not voted in any primary or general election in the last four years must also re-register. Idaho citizens who have been convicted of a felony are eligible to register and vote when they have completed probation and parole. Idaho now has online voter registration for residents with a valid Idaho driver’s license.
Be prepared to cast your vote in this presidential election. Check your voter registration status by going to the secretary of state’s website www.idahovotes.gov. This site provides a tool to update your registration in case you moved or changed your name since the last election. You may register online after Aug. 26. Forms are also available at the Bannock County Elections Office, at 141 N. 6th Ave. in Pocatello.
The pre-registration period ends on Oct. 9. However, Idaho allows Election Day registration. To register on Election Day, a voter must show an Idaho driver’s license or identification card, and a document with a valid address in the precinct, or a student photo ID and a fee statement with an address in the precinct.
To vote safely in your home, you may request an absentee ballot. Forms for requesting absentee ballots are on the secretary of dtate’s website or the Bannock County Elections Office web site bannockcounty.us/elections. Voters can still submit the form for a ballot in the mail or online at idahovotes.gov. If needed printed forms are also available at the County Elections office. Your written request must be received at the Elections Office by Oct. 23.
Information about Idaho candidates will soon be available on VOTE411.org, the League of Women Voters' one-stop-shop online for election information in every state.
As we approach the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment (women's right to vote), the League hopes all eligible voters will participate in the election. Voting brings us together as Americans to help decide America’s future and to stand up for what matters most in our communities.