CHUBBUCK — Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the city of Chubbuck, Idaho, will conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. on May 6. Due to COVID-19 and Centers for Disease Control best practices for social distancing, the public meeting will occur via web-conference and telephone. Details on how to attend the meeting and participate are found below. Public hearings will be held with respect to the following item:
1. An application for annexation of approximately 87 acres of land into the city of Chubbuck and to include the property in the Creative Community-Northside Crossing (CC-NC) Zone via an amendment to section 18.35.010.B of municipal code. The Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use map designates this area as employment. Property is in the east 1/2 of Section 34, Township 5 south, Range 34 east of the Boise Meridian, Idaho. The affected area is generally located east of the Union Pacific Railroad and south of Tyhee Road. This area is noted for expansion of the Northside Crossing Creative Community in its approved Master Development Plan. Following a public hearing on April 14, the Land use and Development Commission recommended approval Of the application.
Web-conference (no webcam is necessary to participate) https://zoom.us/j/96636496723?pwd=cU1SdmVCVXRGSVJVNEkzRGxUQzlHUT09
Meeting ID: 966 3649 6723
Password: 146506
General information on joining a Zoom meeting can be found at https://support.zoom.us/hc/en- us/articles/201362193-Joining-a-Meeting.
Or to join by phone:
+1 669-900-6833 U.S.
+1 346-248-7799 U.S.
A complete description of each item is available to the public on request tojbowers@cityofchubbuck.us. A Council packet will be available upon request to the same email by April 29. Any and all persons may register comments, protests or agreements on the hearing subjects being considered. Oral testimony concerning these proposals may be offered at the public hearing. Council may limit oral testimony. Written testimony must be received byjbowers@cityofchubbuck.us at least seven days prior to the hearing, shall comply with standards established in City Code 18.28.020.D.7. and shall be considered public record.
Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the meeting should contact the City Clerk Joey Bowers at jbowers@cityofchubbuck.us at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.