Pursuant to Idaho Code §34-1405, notice is hereby given for candidate filing deadlines for the following taxing districts that will be conducting candidate elections in Power County on May 16. In order to appear on the election ballot, a candidate must file a Declaration of Candidacy no later than 5 p.m. on March 17 with the office of said districts as stated below. Declaration of Candidacy forms can be obtained at the local taxing district’s office or the Power County Election Office, 543 Bannock Ave. in American Falls.

Individuals who run as write-in candidates for the May 16 elections must file a Declaration of Intent no later than 5 p.m. on March 2 pursuant to Idaho Code 34-1407.

