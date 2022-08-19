It happens. We hate it when it does. A live bug crawls across our path. Not unexpected while outside in the yard, hiking or fishing, but very unwelcome, unsafe and unhealthy when it happens in a food setting. At the store, restaurant, food court, lunchroom and neighbor’s kitchen or in our own home, an insect can carry disease and foodborne pathogens.
Unfortunately, an unwelcome dinner “guest” happened while I was dining at an out-of-state restaurant. You know the moment when you see something out of the corner of your eye? Not one to scream easily, I jumped up and saw a large cockroach run to the nearest corner of my booth. What can we do as customers, besides leaving immediately?
Notify the business manager or owner. At that moment, inform the person in charge. Ask to speak with the manager to make sure the report is made.
Next, contact the local health department. The environmental specialist, at every local health department, is responsible for restaurant inspections. Reporting any food or health related concerns to them immediately can help protect the public and create a permanent record.
Inform the local Better Business Bureau. Larger communities have Better Business Bureaus to encourage quality practices.
Yes, the cockroach sighting was reported immediately. Through proper reporting, unsafe and unhealthy food practices can receive the attention, follow-up and corrective actions to make our homes, work break rooms and eating establishments safe and healthful.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.