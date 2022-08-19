It happens. We hate it when it does. A live bug crawls across our path. Not unexpected while outside in the yard, hiking or fishing, but very unwelcome, unsafe and unhealthy when it happens in a food setting. At the store, restaurant, food court, lunchroom and neighbor’s kitchen or in our own home, an insect can carry disease and foodborne pathogens.

Unfortunately, an unwelcome dinner “guest” happened while I was dining at an out-of-state restaurant. You know the moment when you see something out of the corner of your eye? Not one to scream easily, I jumped up and saw a large cockroach run to the nearest corner of my booth. What can we do as customers, besides leaving immediately?