How do you feel about it already being another New Year? The approach of a new year often makes people pensive. We fixate upon evaluating our lives, weight, age and despair that we didn’t accomplish what we wanted to last year. And now we can start all over again with another new year. Will this year bring us success in those goals, or will we disappoint ourselves again, as our resolutions go down the drain after the first week or two? Or can we see another new year as a new opportunity to commit ourselves to some improvements and new adventures we didn’t quite succeed in last year?
In today’s column, I want us to think about our attitudes towards another new year. The first attitude is in regard to the word “another." Do we look forward to a year filled with new chances, new adventures, new experiences, new relationships and new improvements? Or do we dread a new year that might be like last year, only worse? Which is it? The events are out there, waiting for you to encounter them. The outcomes depend greatly upon our attitudes.
The fact that you are still alive to see another year should be a great thing. Instead, we all too often dread the difficulties of another year. Are we complaining about being alive? Or thrilled that we are alive to see another year?
One of the concerns I have, as I interact all through each year, is that people are allowing others to fill their lives with fear. Fear is not your friend. Fear is a slave-driver, a really brutal and destructive influence in our lives. There are people who know the power of fear and attempt to get people to be afraid so that they can control them. We have had diseases in human life since Adam and Eve sinned, bringing death into the world. Fear leads to captivity. It immobilizes our thought processes, our optimism, our faith and our love. Fear can enslave.
At the root of fear is a perceived threat to our lives. Fear as a response to a real and imminent threat raises our adrenaline level, puts our body into an agitated fight or flight mode. It ignites our turbo rockets. But we are not built to withstand those kinds of stresses day in and day out.
Jesus came to destroy the power of death over our lives and to pay the penalty for our sins. But not only did Jesus die to remove the penalty of death but he also died to disarm the enslaving threat of death. In Hebrews 2:14–15 (NJB) the writer explains what Jesus did, “Since all the children share the same human nature, He too shared equally in it, so that by His death He could set aside him who held the power of death, namely the devil, and set free all those who had been held in slavery all their lives by the fear of death.”
In 1 John 4:18 (NLT), John writes that when we live in love with Jesus and are filled with the person and love of Jesus, we won’t live in fear: “Such love has no fear, because perfect love expels all fear. If we are afraid, it is for fear of punishment, and this shows that we have not fully experienced His perfect love.”
When we come to Jesus, confess our sins to him and ask him to forgive us, he does. He then comes to live inside us, filling us with himself and with his love. Since we are forgiven, we don’t fear death. We can courageously live life with joy and love, which disarms fear.
Fear leads to slavery, to others exerting destructive control and power over our lives and decisions. In John 8:31–32 (NLT) Jesus said to the people who believed in him: “You are truly My disciples if you remain faithful to My teachings. And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”
Another new year is upon us. Will you live following Jesus and his teaching, filled with his love and truth? Or will you spend another year living in slavery to fear? Which will you choose?
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church in Gwynn, Virginia. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.