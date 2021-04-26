BANNOCK COUNTY — The North Bannock Fire District will hold an informational open house on Saturday regarding the upcoming fire district levy vote. The open house will be held at the North Bannock Fire Department, 444 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck. The open house will provide an opportunity for constituents of the fire district to ask questions of the district commissioners and learn more about the upcoming proposed fire district levy. The open house will be divided into three separate time blocks, with each subdistrict assigned to a specific time block. Constituents from each subdistrict are able to meet with the commissioner responsible for that subdistrict during these times.
— Subdistrict 1 (Facer Mountain and West Tyhee) will meet from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
— Subdistrict 2 (East Tyhee and 2-1/2 Mile) will meet from 11 a.m. to noon.
— Subdistrict 3 (Pocatello Creek/Buckskin Canyons and Barton Road) will meet from noon to 1 p.m.
Constituents who cannot attend during their subdistrict’s time are welcome to participate at another time during the open house and speak to one of the other commissioners. Constituents can determine the subdistrict they belong to by visiting the district’s website and looking at the maps provided under the “maps” link at www.northbannockfire.us. North Bannock Fire Department personnel will also be on hand to give station tours and show constituents the fire fighting equipment the district has obtained over the last year and a half.
On May 18, residents of the fire district will be asked to permanently add $316,073 to the current base levy of $183,927. An in-depth letter describing the levy situation is posted on the website, northbannockfire.us, and will be mailed out to constituents, arriving before the open house.
North Bannock Fire Department is excited to offer the opportunity to get as many constituents as possible to attend the open house on Saturday between 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to make sure their questions are answered.