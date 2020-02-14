The family of Norman and Barbara Reisner are happy to announce the 65th anniversary of their marriage. They were united in marriage on Feb. 12, 1955.
Norman and Barbara have been best friends since 1953. That friendship, love and devotion has supported them and their family in times of trials, tribulations and tragedies, as well as enhancing the times of joy and happiness. They have never argued in all those years. Their devotion to each other is the prime example of respect and compassion and communication.
Norman and Barbara had eight children:
Bonita Damewood, Springfield Ore.; Jerry Reisner, Fielding, Utah; Darwin (Pete) Reisner, Pocatello, Idaho; Rondell Reisner (deceased); Laurell Harris, Pocatello, Idaho; Berdine Reisner (deceased); Marla Young, Brigham City, Utah; Bobbie Luker, Twin Falls, Idaho.
They have 24 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Norman retired from the railroad in 2000. He also operated the family farm after his father passed away in 1965 for several years.
Barbara worked with American Microsystems for 12 years and taught piano lessons over 25 years.
Norman and Barbara served a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission from 2000-2002 and served at the Idaho Falls LDS Temple from 2002-2004.
Norman and Barbara are looking forward to sharing their devotion for many more years together.
The family is hosting a dinner for them, family members and close friends on Feb. 15, 2020, in Brigham City, Utah.