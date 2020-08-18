Nominations for the Idaho Philanthropy Day awards close Friday. Volunteers, nonprofit organizations and businesses will be honored for their spirit of philanthropy and involvement in the community. To submit a nomination, visit IdahoNonprofits.org.
“Our state is so generous,” said Amy Little, CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center. “Idahoans are not just opening their wallets but dedicating their time and attention.”
Award categories include:
— Outstanding philanthropic company.
— Outstanding nonprofit.
— Outstanding adult philanthropist.
— Outstanding adult volunteer – Idaho’s Brightest Star.
— Outstanding youth.
Serve Idaho program supervisor Renee Bade said, “We are excited for this amazing opportunity to recognize those who give their talents and treasures to their region.”
Idaho Philanthropy Day is organized by Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism and the Idaho Nonprofit Center. The annual ceremonies were revitalized in 2017 by Idaho Association of Fundraising Professionals, Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation and Idaho Nonprofit Center.
Presented by Wells Fargo with additional sponsors Thrivent and Fluor Idaho.