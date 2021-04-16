Bad dreams happen to all of us. Sometimes we can remember the theme of the bad dream, the storyline or images for it. Nightmares wake us up and we can usually recall all the details of them. Night terrors induce panic or terror causing the dreamer to scream, sleepwalk or frantically thrash in bed. The child may appear awake but is still asleep.
Night terrors are considered a parasomnia, which is an undesired occurrence during sleep. They’re a disorder of arousal, occurring during the deepest stage of non-rapid eye movement sleep. They affect almost 40 percent of children. Most will outgrow the night terrors by their teenage years. The third to first half the night is when sleeps terrors generally occur. Symptoms of a night terror include: frightening scream or shout, stare wide-eyed, sitting up and appearing frightened, sweating, heavy breathing, kick and thrash, racing pulse, flushed face with dilated pupils, hard to awake, confusion if awakened, little or no memory of the event the next day, and possibly getting out of bed to run around the house or possible aggressive behavior if restrained.
There are various factors that can contribute to sleep terrors. These include fever, sleep deprivation, extreme tiredness, travel or sleep interruptions, restless leg syndrome, stress, sleep schedule disruptions, sleep-disordered breathing, some medications and mood disorders like anxiety and depression. Sleep terrors are more common if a family member has experienced sleep terrors or sleepwalking. They are also more common in females than males.
Things you can do for your child after a nightmare are to go to your child immediately, assure them that you are there and will protect them, encourage them to tell you about it, keep a dim light on, encourage them to go back to sleep and make sure that if something specific is bothering your child that it’s gone. During a night terror, it’s important to stay calm, don’t wake your child, make sure he or she can’t hurt themselves, gently restrain them if they try to get up, and keep the room safe by picking up any toys before they fall asleep.
Complications of sleep terrors include disturbed sleep, daytime tiredness that interferes with work or school, problems with everyday tasks, problems with relationships, embarrassment about the sleep terrors and injury to yourself or someone around you. Consider seeing a doctor to help diagnose sleep terrors if episodes occur two or more times a week, episodes result in injury or near injury, episodes are accompanied by sleepwalking or sleep talking, a person has disrupted sleep and/or daytime sleepiness or problems functioning, and sleep terrors begin in adulthood or adolescence. The doctor will do a physical exam, discuss the symptoms and may order a sleep study. If the sleep terrors are infrequent, treatment is not usually necessary. Treatment may be needed if they lead to the potential for injury, disruption to family member or cause sleep disruption and focuses on eliminating causes and triggers and promoting safety.
Treatment options include treating any underlying condition; addressing stress —see a therapist or counselor if you are stressed or anxious; anticipatory wakening — waking the person around 15 minutes before they experience the event if they have been happening every night; getting adequate with an earlier bedtime, regular sleep schedule and take a nap if needed; establishing a regular, relaxing bedtime routine, making the environment safe — close and lock doors, put all sharp objects out of reach, block doorways or stairways, etc.; offering comfort-cuddle and gently soothe a child and speak softly and calmly; and looking for a pattern — keep a sleep diary. Medication is rarely used for treating sleep terrors. If really needed, benzodiazepines or certain antidepressants may help.
Candice Hutchins is an RN at the Health West Pediatrics clinic. She has been a nurse for 17 years with most of her experience in postpartum and well-baby nursery.