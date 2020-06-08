POCATELLO — Starting June 16, night construction will begin on Yellowstone Ave. between the Cedar Street and Flandro Drive intersections. Between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., night work will take place while crews begin re-paving the roadway.
The milling and inlay paving will first begin on the outer lanes running south and then north along the curb line. Work will then include milling from the inside lane to the centerline of the road. All manholes and valve boxes in the construction zone will be adjusted during construction. Also, the concrete left turn-lane medians between Alameda Road and Cedar Street will be removed and replaced with raised medians and yellow traffic markers.
Work is expected to be completed by the beginning of July. There will be intermittent evening road closures at Industrial Lane, West Griffith Road, West Chapel Road, East Chapel Road, Pearl Street and East Griffith Road for approach milling and inlay paving. Temporary traffic control will be set-up and nightly traffic detours will be in effect during the time of construction.
A micro-surfacing seal coat will be applied to the road surface from July 6 to 10, following by pavement markings. All work should be complete by July 29.
It is anticipated that all local businesses will maintain their regular hours of operation. Please do not hesitate to patronage these businesses during our construction operations. There may be delays in entering and exiting business parking lots from Yellowstone Avenue temporarily.
For questions or concerns, call 208-458-4000.