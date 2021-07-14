Nieves and Baselisia Salas are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 24. They met at the Chief Theater in Pocatello and fell in love at first sight. They have been inseparable since.
Nieves retired from J.R. Simplot after 30 years, and Baselisia retired from School District 25 after 22 years. They are loved and adored by their three children, Eva (Cliff), Diane (Mike) and Brian (Yolanda). They have been blessed with nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
They are now enjoying life and each other.