CHUBBUCK — In New York City in 1899, city-wide strikes bring attention to workers' rights. Newsies rally on the stage of the Palace Theater in Chubbuck as Jack Kelly (played by Elijah Spreier and Jack Johnson) and Davey Jacobs (played by Andre Tolman and Jordan Radford) struggle to organize strikes against the unfair terms being forced onto the newsboys by the publisher of The New York World, Joseph Pulitzer (played by Logan Lindholm), in order to protect his bottom line. Despite Pulitzer’s best efforts to keep them quiet and out of sight from public attention, the voice of the newsies is found and heard with the help of journalist Katherine Plumber (played by Emma Manska and Abby McAllister).
At the turn of the century, so too turns the page of the human story, and that story will no longer be told only one way. The world will know, once and for all, that when the big man tells you to stand down, you don’t shut up, you square up.
Directed by Tiffani Briscoe and Abby Newell, and choreographed by Mic Thompson and Jenna Davies, "Newsies" will deliver the story of the century to Southeast Idaho on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Friday through April 29. Each show opens at 7 p.m.
To purchase tickets, call the Palace Theatre box office at 208-238-8001, visit in person at 158 E. Chubbuck Road on Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. or buy tickets online at palacetheatrearts.com/newsies.
