REXBURG — Two famous murals depicting the “Purpose of Life” from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ perspective are now on permanent display at Brigham Young University-Idaho’s I-Center.
The church commissioned one mural to be displayed at the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair. It created a second mural depicting the Japanese version of the “Purpose of Life” for the 1970 Osaka Japan World Expo, said the university in a press release.
“An estimated 12.5 million visitors saw the murals at both the New York World Fair and the Osaka Japan World Expo,” the release said.
Following the New York World’s Fair, “The Purpose of Life” mural was sent to a Hyde Park London Chapel. It eventually wound up at the Salt Lake City Temple Square’s former North Visitors Center. Prior to the center’s destruction last year, BYU-Idaho officials asked to display the mural at the university.
The Japanese mural was moved from Japan to Hawaii where it was rescued shortly before being tossed into the trash, said BYU-Idaho Public Affairs Communication Manager Adam Jacobs.
“I don’t know the path of travel for the mural to the Hawaii Temple, but it made its way there,” he said. “When that temple was being renovated, I think (the mural) was going to be just destroyed. Someone who worked there was a Japanese member who knew of the significance of the mural and said, ‘No way. Get this out of here,’ and saved it from destruction.”
Of note, the Japanese mural is to be viewed from right to left as is similar to the way the Japanese read their books.
At the time the murals were created, the church was considered to be “The Utah Church,” said Kyoung DaBell, BYU-Idaho Jacob Spori Art Gallery curator.
“The displays inside the pavilion really made an impact on how people perceived the church, and it led to a lot of growth for the Church,” DaBell said. “These events forever changed the perception of the Church worldwide.”
It’s true that a picture is worth a thousand words, Adams said.
“When you’re dealing with deep and sacred topics that honestly have an eternal meaning, you can tell people (about it) but showing them is just as important,” he said. “These murals show people that we come from somewhere, and that we’re going somewhere too.”
Adams said that DaBell and fellow workers spent countless hours delving into the history of the two paintings.
“They worked for several months to research the development behind these murals as well as the pavilions where they were at, at the World’s Fair and the Expo,” he said. “They tracked down missionaries who served there.”
In conjunction with the 1964 New York mural, the church produced the film “Man’s Search for Happiness” that was shown at “The Mormon Pavilion” during the World’s Fair, said the This Week in Mormons webpage.
The film brings to life what is shown in the mural.
The webpage reported that in the 1960s, future church prophet and then-Apostle Harold B. Lee, asked church filmmakers to answer questions about where souls come from, the reason for being on earth and what happens after death.”
The Apostle Richard L. Evans wrote the film and provided the narration. The 1964 film was shown for years at the North Visitors Center but was updated in 1986, said the webpage.
DaBell noted that, following the church’s success with the two murals, missionary work changed as the church increasingly relied on media to share its doctrines.
“These iconic pieces of art signify a change in modern Church history in a big way, and they are finally gathered in one place here on our campus,” DaBell said. “We hope to have visitors see our displays and artwork and these historic paintings once again. We hope that it will touch people’s lives and give them an opportunity to think of the purpose of their life seriously and in a meaningful way.”
Also featured at the I-Center are paintings previously found at the North Visitors Center that feature scenes from the Bible. These paintings, and the Purpose of Life exhibit, can be viewed Monday through Saturday in the BYU-Idaho Center on the main floor from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
To view the original “Man’s Search for Happiness” film, visit youtu.be/Oa9tZsiiaBw. To watch the 1986 version, visit youtu.be/WbBIsxag5MQ.