REXBURG — Two famous murals depicting the “Purpose of Life” from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ perspective are now on permanent display at Brigham Young University-Idaho’s I-Center.

The church commissioned one mural to be displayed at the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair. It created a second mural depicting the Japanese version of the “Purpose of Life” for the 1970 Osaka Japan World Expo, said the university in a press release.