New York and Japan 'Purpose of Life' murals displayed at BYUI-ICenter

The Purpose of Life mural featured at the 1964 New York World Fair is on display at the I-Center.

 Courtesy photo BYU-Idaho

Two famous murals depicting the “Purpose of Life” from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ perspective are now on permanent display at Brigham Young University-Idaho’s I-Center.

The church commissioned one mural to be displayed at the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair. It created a second mural depicting the Japanese version of the “Purpose of Life” for the 1970 Osaka Japan World Expo, said the university in a press release.