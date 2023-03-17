Stray Animal List

The stray animal list allows owners to view stray animals being held at the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

 Image courtesy of City of Pocatello

POCATELLO — Is your pet missing? Pocatello Animal Services has a newly added feature to assist pet owners looking for their lost animal(s) — the stray animal list.

The new page will allow pet owners the opportunity to view pictures of stray animals recently accepted into the shelter. Stray animals are held at the Pocatello Animal Shelter for three business days, Monday through Saturday (closed Sundays and major holidays), to give owners time to claim their stray animals. This page allows pet owners to monitor and watch for their lost pets online before visiting the shelter. The goal of this feature is to reunite pet owners with their pets in a timely and efficient manner.

