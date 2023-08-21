BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court has appointed Jason Dye as the new trial court administrator for the Sixth Judicial District. He will replace Kerry Hong who will be leaving the Idaho courts on Sept. 15. Dye will start his new role on Sept. 18.

By court rule, trial court administrators are selected jointly by both the administrative district judge of the respective judicial district and administrative director of courts, acting on behalf of the Supreme Court. Administrative District Judge Rudolph Carnaroli and Administrative Director of Courts Sara Omundson held interviews with candidates in Pocatello earlier this week for the position.

