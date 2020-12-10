SOUTHEAST IDAHO — To reduce the burden of quarantine on individuals, families and businesses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have developed additional quarantine recommendations for individuals who have had close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are not experiencing any symptoms. The strategies are as follows:
— Non-testing Strategy: Quarantine can end after day 10 without testing and no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring.
— Testing strategy: Quarantine can end after day 7 with a negative PCR test (not an antigen test) and no symptoms.
— Testing must be a molecular amplification method (e.g. RT-PCR).
— The specimen can be collected no sooner than day 5 of isolation.
— Quarantine period can end only after the negative test result is available, but no earlier than day 7.
Regardless of strategy, symptom monitoring, masking, hand hygiene and physical distancing must continue through day 14 after exposure.
The 14 days of isolation is still best practice and is the safest way to avoid spreading this virus.
If at any time an individual develops symptoms during their 14 days after their exposure to an individual who tested positive, they should isolate and seek testing.
The new quarantine strategies do not apply to those living in congregate living settings, such as long-term care facilities, correctional institutions, group homes or rehabilitation facilities. Health care workers should continue following CDC interim guidance.
For more information, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/more/scientific-brief-options-to-reduce-quarantine.html or contact Southeastern Idaho Public Health's COVID-hotline at 208-234-5875.