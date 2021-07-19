POCATELLO — New Knowledge Adventures is a member-directed organization for adults of retirement age to expand knowledge and explore new ideas in an informal, non-competitive environment. Every semester, coinciding with Idaho State University’s semesters, we offer lectures, demonstrations, cooking, craft, trips and other types of learning experiences to keep adults’ minds fresh, curious and interactive.
Because of the pandemic, the 2020 fall semester and the 2021 spring semesters caused us to explore ways to provide lectures and new knowledge in a more reserved way. The members of the NKA board, through much trial and error, along with the support of ISU's Continuing Education and Workforce Training, provided these experiences through Zoom.
During the spring semester, NKA offered the class origami "senbazuru." Six members of NKA, Kris Hansen, Nancy Dafoe, Denece Schwartz, Sue Miller, Rosemerri Rollins, Suzanne Johnson and guest folder, Terrance Dutton, originally trained by Hugh Suenaga, local origami guru, signed up to fold 1,000 black and white cranes for display in the Marshall Public Library to indicate the effort it takes for people to work together to create change.
The changes they envisioned as each crane was folded were peace, patience, harmony, focus, magnification, healing, tolerance and diversity. We find what we seek. The whole project took them five months to complete, including the folding, the design and how it was to be displayed.
Here’s a bit of background for the legend of senbazuru. The crane is an auspicious creature in Japanese folklore. The crane is said to live for 1,000 years — the significance behind the quantity you need to fold. Origami cranes are called "orizuru," and when folded into a group of 1,000, are known as "senbazuru."
The tradition of folding 1,000 cranes stems from the story of Sadako Sasaki who suffered from radiation poisoning when the bomb was dropped on Hiroshima at the end of World War II when she was only 2 years old. At age 12 she developed leukemia. The legend of the senbaruzu inspired her to fold 1,000 cranes herself to be cured. She completed 644 but sadly was too ill to finish before she passed away. Her family and classmates completed the cranes in her honor.
Terrance Dutton, our guest folder, aged 13, said about helping with this project: “It does make me feel good in a helpful way. I feel like the world does need help to get us closer to each other. I am happy I got to help, and I hope when people come to the library and take one look, they can say … 'We can make a better place.”
We invite the public to see our NKA senbazuru display in the youth section of the Marshall Public Library. And for more information about becoming a member of New Knowledge Adventures, please go to cetrain.isu.edu/nka or call 208-282-3372