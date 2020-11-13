POCATELLO — The world is a great, big wonderful place with continents to explore. Libraries filled with books and so much to learn for inquiring minds and active bodies.
New Knowledge Adventures is an enterprise for "life long learners"— people 50 and older, usually retired and seeking more knowledge about everything. NKA is a Road Scholar affiliate program and a member-directed organization for adults.
First established in Pocatello in affiliation with ISU, NKA offers exceptional and unique opportunities for learning and exploration, fitness, shared fellowship and excellent value (only $40 per semester). All one needs is an adventurous spirit and a belief that learning and discovery are lifelong pursuits. The mission of NKA is to expand knowledge, stay vital and explore new ideas in an informal, non-competitive environment.
NKA is the vehicle to bring people of all backgrounds and diverse disciplines to participate in activities, crafts and lectures every Saturday through mid-December and then again from January through April.
Most of our classes currently meet in Liberty Hall, 325 W. Benton St. in Pocatello, and are in the following categories: art, music and theater; crafts and hobbies; fitness and motion; food and beverage; games; general interest; health and wellness; history; nature, science and technology; travel and field trips; and writing and literature. In addition to the scheduled classes and trips, NKA provides opportunities to attend workshops, consider hot current topics and discuss upcoming community plays, band performances and symphonies.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of classes moved to Zoom-only but have kept some lectures in-person and socially distanced at Liberty Hall, contemporaneous with Zoom. Classes have been canceled this fall, such as line dancing, tai chi and wood carving, which will be rescheduled. We apologize for any inconvenience that these changes may have caused to our membership and would like to thank you for your patience during this difficult time.