POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. Award recognizes employees who positively influence educational success. The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.
Mrs. Jennifer Park is November’s P.I.E.S. Award recipient. Jennifer is the English teacher at New Horizon High School. She was nominated by her colleague, Mr. Garth Carlson.
In his nomination letter, Mr. Carlson wrote: “When thinking about someone who should receive recognition as an outstanding member of the SD 25 team, one person shines above all others. That is Jenny Park. Jenny is the English interventionist at New Horizon High School. Jenny always has a positive attitude and goes above and beyond, helping students be successful with not only their English assignments but in life.

"Jenny is always on time, and she is rarely absent from work, and even though Jenny has a difficult life outside of school, she never lets that detract from her work. Ms. Park has a daughter that has a rare condition that causes serious medical issues that require 24/7 monitoring, and this often leads to long and difficult nights. Her daughter often has as many as seven or eight seizures an hour. She also has a young son to take care of. Despite her stressful life, she is an example of perseverance to both staff and students. Jenny is always gregarious and kind, going out of her way to be supportive of staff and students. She is a role model for students and for her friends/colleagues at New Horizon Center, and we are lucky to have her as part of our NHS family.”
Mrs. Parks was recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Nov. 9 and received a $50 gift card from the educational partner for this award, Lookout Credit Union.
