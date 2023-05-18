POCATELLO — Newly elected Bishop Constantine of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Denver will be making his first pastoral visit to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 518 N. 5th Ave. in Pocatello on Memorial Day weekend, May 27-28.
His visit will include a great vespers service at 4 p.m. on May 27. At the conclusion of vespers, the acolytes, readers and chanters of the parish will receive a blessing and be tonsured. This is an ancient ceremony dating back to the early historic Christian church. The Orthodox Christian faith is the second-largest branch of Christianity in the world.
On Sunday following the divine liturgy, which begins at 10 a.m., the bishop will bless with holy water the new icons that were installed in 2019. The Assumption is a National Historic Site and is one of the oldest structures in Southeastern Idaho. Following the service, a reception will take place in the Social Hall.
Biography of Bishop Constantine of Sassima:
His grace Bishop Constantine of Sassima (Moralis) was born in 1966 in Baltimore. From an early age, his grace served as an acolyte at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation in Baltimore, Maryland under the late Fr. Constantine M. Monios of blessed memory, a mentor who encouraged him to pursue ordained ministry. In 1988, he began his studies at Hellenic College and graduated from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in 1994. He was ordained to both the holy Diaconate and Presbyterate in 1996 and was assigned to the Annunciation Cathedral in Baltimore — the same parish where he was baptized and raised — and has served as its pastor to the present day. On July 22, 2022, he was elected by the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s Holy and Sacred Synod as the bishop of Sassima.
With over 1,000 families at the cathedral, his grace worked tirelessly to serve the needs of the parish and the greater Baltimore community. He has established a number of programs for youth and young adults and is the founder of the Annunciation Senior Center. His grace’s pride and joy, the Annunciation Senior Center affords senior members of the community a safe haven for Christian fellowship while receiving the highest level of care. His grace currently serves on the board of trustees for both Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology and St. Basil Academy in Garrison, New York.
On July 22, 2022, the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s Holy and Sacred Synod announced the unanimous election of his grace Bishop Constantine of Sassima (Moralis) as an auxiliary bishop for the Holy Metropolis of Denver. His grace’s ordination to the Holy Episcopacy took place on Oct. 15, 2022, at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York City, New York.
