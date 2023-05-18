Bishop Constantine of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Denver

Bishop Constantine of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Denver.

 Photo courtesy of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church

POCATELLO — Newly elected Bishop Constantine of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Denver will be making his first pastoral visit to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 518 N. 5th Ave. in Pocatello on Memorial Day weekend, May 27-28.

His visit will include a great vespers service at 4 p.m. on May 27. At the conclusion of vespers, the acolytes, readers and chanters of the parish will receive a blessing and be tonsured. This is an ancient ceremony dating back to the early historic Christian church. The Orthodox Christian faith is the second-largest branch of Christianity in the world.

