CHUBBUCK — A local couple put a former shipping container to good use to open a popular food and soda business called SodaShak.
The business, which offers drive-thru and walk-up service, is located behind Panda Express in the parking lot of the Pine Ridge Mall.
Pocatello residents DaJon Bingham and his wife, McCall, opened SodaShak on April 11. And the business, which is open Monday through Saturday, has been busier than expected, he said.
They've already found an avid following judging from comments on Facebook.
Hilary Roe says: "Everything was delicious! The churro whoopee pie is to die for."
Christina Hoshino Reid says: "Super friendly. My drink was delicious. Don't even get me started on the bread."
DaJon said they have a lot of repeat customers. In fact, he estimates about half of his business is repeat customers.
“They know us, we know them,” he said.
The customers often don't even need to tell servers what they want.
“We just start on it,” he said. “We really get to know our customers — what they like.”
He says the couple enjoys talking to people and like communicating with their customers.
“For years I've been wanting to do this,” he said.
The business has four employees, five on Fridays. And DaJon and McCall also work there fairly often.
SodaShak usually opens by 9:30 a.m. and closes around 8:45 p.m.
“But we stay open until we're done,” he said.
And he says they may expand the hours to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as their business increases.
DaJon said the employees have done a great job.
“It's worked out well for all of us. We've got a pretty extensive menu. The girls they've got drinks they made up that are really good. I especially like the lemonade,” he said. “That's what I have every day.”
He says the bread they offer is also popular. It's made by a professional baker. One of SodaShak's specialties is pepperoni bread, which has the pepperoni baked into it. Garlic butter goes well with it.
“We've got really awesome bread,” DaJon said.
They also have three options for whoopee pies.
Meanwhile, in addition to the simplicity and affordability of having the business located in a shipping container, the location in the mall parking lot is good.
“We have lots of traffic come by,” DaJon said. “I think there's still a lot of people who don't don't know we're here. Once they know, we'll have more and more and a bigger clientele.
Currently they have about 100 customers a day or more. So he feels that's a good start.
He says the business is getting better known on social media, too, which will help.
“We'll have more customers too as we expand hours,” he said.
And one thing he's discovered along the way: Ginger ale is popular in the area.
“People here love ginger ale” he said. “We've got really good ginger ale flavors.”
For more information about SodaShak, see their Facebook page.