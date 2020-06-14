CHUBBUCK — A new outdoor flea market in Chubbuck that's providing a free sales outlet for small local business vendors drew about 200 visitors during its opening on Saturday.
“I think we had a good turnout and we had a good vendor turnout and we had a lot of people come by, said local resident Kylie Veach, who organized the event with her sister, Aubrey Roper, and friend Alisa Eggimann of Pocatello.
A total of 28 vendors set up on the two-acre site at the new Flyin' Hawaiian Flea Market at 265 E. Chubbuck Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The vendors, who can come from Pocatello in addition to Chubbuck, offered a wide array of unique products from clothes to food to small plastic replicas of animated TV and movie characters.
"We got a good head start,” Veach said. “Some vendors had better success than others, but that's going to happen.”
She said they want to provide an outlet for as many vendors as possible. Eventually they hope to boost vendor numbers to at least 40.
“We're not going to be turning down any small businesses that can use some help,” she said.
And she's got firsthand experience of what it's like for small businesses during the pandemic. She owns the Flyin' Hawaiian shave ice shack at the site.
“I know how hard it is to be a small business owner so we just want to help everyone,” Veach said.
She said social distancing was easy to maintain at the flea market on Saturday since the crowd wasn't huge at any one point. So people stayed apart.
Further, each of the vendors had hand sanitizers and masks were available for purchase.
The site is easy to find. The flea market is along Chubbuck Road just down the road from The Palace Theatre.
But this coming Saturday they plan to use a bigger banner to mark the flea market site — which offers plentiful parking — to better alert those those who want to stop.
The inspiration for the flea market came when Veach, who lives close to the site, was walking with her father, Bill McKee, who owns that property.
“We were just walking together one day and just thinking about how we could use it to benefit the community,” Veach said.
She said they hope to come out ahead in the venture but that's not the purpose for it. It's to benefit small businesses struggling to generate sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I do believe this will help them in a big way just getting the community out here and we'll just try to advertise like crazy for them,” Veach said.
She says vendors liked having the highly visible outlet for their wares.
Veach said some of business owners haven't been able to go places or really run their businesses due to the pandemic, she said.
They even had a couple vendors thank them for holding the flea market because their businesses were struggling and they didn't know what they were going to do, she said.
“So I think this will be a good chance for them to kind of get started again — get people to come and see the things that they produce,” Veach said.
She says it will be be nice for the community to see those products, too.
“We just have very unique things,” she said.
The items include photo images on creatively designed wood plaques, specialty foods, gluten free bakery foods, custom made shoes and custom outfits.
One vendor was selling chocoflan creations that were practically works of art. Juana Nunez, 44, of American Falls was making the popular creations in her spare time for about six months before she was laid off.
Chocoflan — the "flan" is baked custard — is a popular dessert. It's also sometimes called “impossible cake.” It's intensely sweet, with a complex layered flavor. And a mouthwateringly appealing appearance.
After she was laid off, Nunez decided to expand her marketing of the popular items under the name Juana's Desserts.
Her chocoflans are available for $4, $15 and $25 depending on the size. And they generally take three to four hours each to make, she said.
Nunez can be reached by typing in her name on Facebook.
“One thing that I think a lot about is we're helping people who are struggling during this crazy time right now,” Veach said.
She says they plan to continue the flea market with different vendors each week as much as possible.
“We'll try to make room for as many as we can,” she said.
The plan is to continue to offer the flea market on Saturdays in June, July and August.
For more information call Kylie Veach at 208-425-1892 or email her at kyliedawn16@gmail.com