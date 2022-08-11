FRN Steering Committee

Pictured from left to right are Kyle Woodworth, Luann Claussen, Norma Boyd, Kraig Boyd, Shana Grover, Jill Makuaole and DeAnn Thacher.

 Submitted photo

POCATELLO — The Hope and Recovery Resource Center sponsors a new family-centered program.

The Hope and Recovery Resource Center Inc. in Pocatello has announced an exciting new family-centered recovery program called "Family Recovery Night." This program is modeled after the "Celebrating Families" program sponsored by The National Association for Children of Addiction and is an evidence-based, 16-week program.