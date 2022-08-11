POCATELLO — The Hope and Recovery Resource Center sponsors a new family-centered program.
The Hope and Recovery Resource Center Inc. in Pocatello has announced an exciting new family-centered recovery program called "Family Recovery Night." This program is modeled after the "Celebrating Families" program sponsored by The National Association for Children of Addiction and is an evidence-based, 16-week program.
The "Family Recovery Night" program is designed to address the issues of children and family members of people who are struggling with addiction or who are in early recovery. At the weekly meetings, the family will share a meal and short activity. Then, parents and children will split into age-appropriate groups for an education and support session. Finally, the family will reunite to share what they have learned, set family goals, etc. The program is designed to help children, adults and the entire family function in a healthier way.
“Addiction is seldom an individual issue, it affects the whole family,” said Kraig Boyd, the board chair of The Hope and Recovery Resource Center Inc. “Research indicates that people struggling with substance abuse and their family members all have better outcomes if they are involved in collaborative treatment programs together. This program has the potential to make a huge difference for both kids and families struggling to overcome the devastating effects of addiction.”
The Hope and Recovery Resource Center Inc. is a 501 nonprofit organization that provides free services, peer support and referrals for people seeking recovery from addiction and/or mental health issues. The Hope and Recovery Resource Center is committed to a peer support model, and much of the work at the Center is provided by volunteers who are in recovery.
The first Family Recovery Night will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Central Christian Church, 918 E. Center St. in Pocatello. The program is free to participants, and participant applications should be submitted as soon as possible to reserve a slot for your family. For more information or to apply to participate in the program, contact Kyle Woodworth, program manager, at 208-417-1749, or send an email to kyle@hopeandrecovery.net or visit The Hope and Recovery Resource Center, Inc., 1001 N. Seventh Ave., Pocatello, Idaho, 83201.