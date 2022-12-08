POCATELLO — Idaho Central Credit Union has developed a program to help with the down payments associated with purchasing a first home. Their mortgage department partnered with NeighborWorks Pocatello to help first-time, low-income borrowers in 2022. Their first ICCU Down Payment Assistance Loan was completed earlier this year.

This loan allows members the ability to combine ICCU grant funds with other down payment assistance programs. Recipients of this loan are chosen based on income eligibility from NeighborWorks and Idaho Housing. ICCU has a strong relationship with NeighborWorks Pocatello and is excited to bring this new opportunity to residents in East Idaho.

