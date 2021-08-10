Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
POCATELLO — Pocatello’s American Legion Post 4 is chartering a new Cub Scout Pack and possibly a new Scout troop.
Cub Scouting is fun for the whole family. In Scouting, boys and girls start with their best right selves and grow into their best future selves. It's fun, hands-on learning and achievement that puts kids in the middle of the action and prepares them for today and for life.
Story continues below video
To join the new pack or for more information, contact Gary Davis at 208-681-0183.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.