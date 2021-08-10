POCATELLO — Pocatello’s American Legion Post 4 is chartering a new Cub Scout Pack and possibly a new Scout troop.

Cub Scouting is fun for the whole family. In Scouting, boys and girls start with their best right selves and grow into their best future selves. It's fun, hands-on learning and achievement that puts kids in the middle of the action and prepares them for today and for life.

To join the new pack or for more information, contact Gary Davis at 208-681-0183.