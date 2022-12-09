POCATELLO — NeighborWorks® Pocatello will hold its annual meeting and awards ceremony on Wednesday at the Westside Players Warehouse at 1009 S. 2nd Ave. in Pocatello from 6 to 8 p.m. This is an opportunity to showcase how the organization has helped revitalize Pocatello neighborhoods this past year, to report on its 2022 projects, and to recognize several dedicated volunteers and community partners.
The venue will be festively decorated with a Christmas holiday theme and kick off with a social hour where guests are treated to appetizers from The Sand Trap and entertainment by Shandi Michelle and Judd Erickson. A no-host bar will be available, and there will be door prizes. Donations will also be accepted that evening to be credited toward the Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge in which NWP is taking part.
Emcee for the evening will be Larry Bell, NeighborWorks® Pocatello board president. A short video will be shown, which will outline the latest NWP accomplishments. Awards being presented include the Rich Garvin Resident Leadership Award, the Dick Emerson Volunteer of the Year Award and the Business Partner Award. Several homeowners will also receive “Curb Appeal Awards” for their efforts in helping to beautify their neighborhoods.
NeighborWorks® Pocatello is governed by a 17-member board of directors and has a staff of 11. The organization's mission is a progressive alliance between residents, businesses and government that revitalizes targeted areas by promoting affordable housing and community pride through the establishment of healthy neighborhoods.
