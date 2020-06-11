POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is hosting a "Pay-It-Forward Curbside Flowerpot Giveaway" from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday along the Seventh Avenue side of Caldwell Park. This event will be in lieu of the annual Pay-It-Forward BBQ that NeighborWorks Pocatello hosts during National NeighborWorks Week.
The curbside pickup of the flowerpots will be on Seventh Avenue in front of the NeighborWorks Pavilion at Caldwell Park. Attendees should drive on Seventh Avenue heading north, and a pickup location will be marked off on that side of the street. NeighborWorks staff and volunteers will ask for a verbal pledge to pay-it-forward to the community and the flowerpot will be delivered to the car curbside. In the event that traffic becomes congested, attendees will be asked to pull into the LDS Church parking lot across the street to give their pay-it-forward pledge and receive their flowerpot.
The Pay-It-Forward Flowerpot Giveaway is NeighborWorks Pocatello’s way of celebrating National NeighborWorks Week. Each June, NeighborWorks America and its network of local organizations mobilize tens of thousands of volunteers, business people, neighbors, friends, and local and national elected and civic leaders in a week of neighborhood change and awareness. Since its inception in 1983, NeighborWorks week has showcased how the NeighborWorks network strengthens communities and celebrates its collective impact as a network.
“The event will be a great way to help residents beautify their neighborhoods, as well as give them a chance to pay forward something that will make an impact to a neighbor and their surrounding neighborhood,” said Mark Dahlquist, executive director of NeighborWorks Pocatello. “The more we can do to make our neighborhoods beautiful and vibrant, the better off our community is as a whole.”
For more information about the Pay It Forward Flower Exchange, call NeighborWorks Pocatello at 208-232-9468.