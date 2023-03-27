IDAHO FALLS  — NeighborWorks Pocatello is celebrating a $3,000 grant from WaFd Bank’s Washington Federal Foundation to help construct single-family homes and offer loan and grant improvement programs for low-income residents in the area. This grant will fund the building of 10 affordable homes over the next 12 months.

“Having a place to call home is a dream come true. The idea of home is a place where we feel safe, wanted and free,” said Corey Mangum, a member of the NeighborWorks’ board of directors and who serves on its resource development committee. “NeighborWorks Pocatello provides services and programs that help many in our community make that dream of home a reality. How could we not support such a wonderful organization?”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.