POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is hosting a “Pay it Forward” planted flower giveaway and memorabilia sale on Saturday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the site of the former Bonneville School located at 320 N. 8th in Pocatello. The event is an opportunity to receive potted flowers in exchange for pledging to do something positive for the community. It’s also an opportunity to purchase items from the former Bonneville School and learn what plans are in store for the redevelopment of the property.
The first 150 attendees (or more if supply is plentiful) who pledge to do something positive for their neighborhood or their community will be provided with a free, fully planted flower container. In preparation for the event, NWP has been accepting donations of new and gently used flower containers. On the day of the event, the empty containers will be planted with colorful flowers or herbs by members of NWP’s Resource Development Committee.
Donations of planter or garden pots can still be dropped off at the NeighborWorks Pocatello office located at 206 N. Arthur between now and Friday. Planter sizes of 8 inches to 12 inches are the biggest need at this time.
Along with the Pay-it-Forward flower giveaway, items from Bonneville School will be available for purchase, including commemorative bricks, artistic building blocks, interior doors, chalkboards, desks, large wood panels and more. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale will be placed into a fund that will support neighborhood beautification projects, including for the Bonneville Neighborhood.
Concept plans for the proposed Bonneville Commons housing development will be on display. Over the past several months, NWP has worked closely with Myers-Anderson Architects, The Land Group Inc., members of the Bonneville Neighborhood Association and other community members to arrive at the current plan. The housing units proposed for sale will appeal to a wide range of homeowners of mixed-income levels. This will be the first opportunity for the public to get a glimpse of the concept plans and to get their questions answered.
“When the Bonneville Commons project is completed and the homes are finally for sale, I’m confident the public is going to be excited with how beautiful the development will be and how it will blend in so well with the existing neighborhood,” said Mark Dahlquist, NeighborWorks Pocatello executive director. “Not only will Bonneville Commons add life to an important centrally located neighborhood but it will also help move the needle toward providing some much-needed housing supply for the community.”
Information about NeighborWorks Pocatello’s programs and services will be available on Saturday along with information about each of the organization's six resident associations. Officials representing the city of Pocatello’s Lead Safe & Healthy Homes program and Kind Community will be on hand as well.
For those who work up an appetite by taking in all of the festivities, food will be available for purchase from two food trucks, including Taco Kings and a Little Taste of New York. Music will be provided by Strings Attached. Plenty of outdoor seating will be available, as NWP’s mobile block party trailer will be on hand.
“The event will be a great chance for folks who are feeling a lot of gratitude to pay forward something that will make an impact to a neighbor and their surrounding neighborhood,” said Mark Dahlquist, executive director of NeighborWorks Pocatello. “At the same time, it will be a perfect opportunity to find out what is going on with the former Bonneville School site, share memories and take in some good musical entertainment and partake in some great food from a couple of local vendors."
The event runs from noon to 2:30 p.m. Overflow parking is available at Holy Spirit Catholic Church/School at 524 N. 7th in Pocatello.
For more information about the event, contact NeighborWorks Pocatello at 208-232-9468.