POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is offering special 1% interest rate financing for area homeowners who are in need of new roofs or new heating and/or air conditioning systems. The organization is offering reduced interest rates between now and Dec. 31, 2021, to assist eligible residents in Bannock, Bingham and Power counties who need to undertake these upgrades in time for the cold winter weather.
NeighborWorks Pocatello has assisted hundreds of residents over the past 25-plus years with home improvements, including new roofs and HVAC upgrades as part of its rehab loan program. This program is catered to residents where there are factors impacting their ability to qualify for traditional lender financing. The normal interest rate for the rehab loan program can be as high as 5%; however, residents who qualify for this special loan program will be provided with the discounted interest rates for a limited time. Payments are amortized over a long period of time, which translates into affordable monthly payments. Borrower income must also be below 80% of area median income.
NeighborWorks Pocatello is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution and has periodically received grants from the U.S. Treasury Department to help sustain its lending programs, which are catered to low and moderate-income residents. In just over 25 years, the organization has provided low-interest financing via the rehab loan program to well over 600 residents.
For homeowners who qualify for the new roof or HVAC program, NeighborWorks Pocatello will assist with job scopes and will provide a listing of qualified contractors which will help facilitate a competitive bidding process. All work will be completed by private local contractors who are licensed, bonded and insured.
NeighborWorks Pocatello will also lend to homeowners who are in need of other types of home repairs, including new windows, insulation, electrical and plumbing upgrades, siding and many other interior or exterior improvements.
For more information, contact Livier Brambila at NeighborWorks Pocatello at 232-9468, visit NeighborWorks Pocatello's website at www.nwpocatello.org and click the “lending” link or stop by the office at 206 North Arthur weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
