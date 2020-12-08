POCATELLO — Idaho Central Credit Union has allocated $5,000 in the form of a matching grant to NeighborWorks Pocatello to kick-off its involvement in the Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge. A special check presentation will take place noon Thursday at the parking lot of the NeighborWorks Pocatello offices located at 206 N. Arthur in Pocatello. The check presentation will coincide with a special curbside to-go rally luncheon that NWP is safely holding outdoors.
The Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge is a statewide campaign sponsored by the Home Partnership Foundation. The fundraiser, open to housing non-profits in Idaho, begins on Thursday at 8 a.m. and concludes at 11:59 a.m. Dec. 31. NWP will use the proceeds to fund programs that get local residents into homes and help keep them there.
In addition to the $5,000 match ICCU has pledged, the Home Partnership Foundation will provide a $1 for $1 match for gifts totaling up to $2,500 for all participating organizations, including NeighborWorks Pocatello. Over 80 housing non-profits and school districts across Idaho are taking part this year.
“Matching grant funds are a huge part of this campaign,” said Mark Dahlquist, NeighborWorks Pocatello executive director. “There are the generous $1 for $1 matching contributions already pledged by ICCU and the Home Partnership Foundation, but we also have a chance at winning several weekly prizes along with a decent chance at winning some of the grand prize money at the end. We have an excellent track record of doing this each year.”
“ICCU loves to support the communities where we live and work, and NeighborWorks is a great organization that helps people into affordable housing and improves the neighborhoods in Pocatello,” said Ed Tierney, chief lending officer at ICCU.
Those wishing to contribute may do so at www.nwpocatello.org/donate or can call the office at 208-232-9468. Donations will also be accepted at the curbside to-go luncheon between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday at the NWP office. The to-go lunches are being catered by Nel’s Bi-Lo Market and will be provided free of charge for the first 100 people that drive to the event. NeighborWorks staff members will be on hand to accept donations from individuals (either by check, cash or credit card) without leaving the confines of their own vehicle. Door prizes will also be available.
Over the past 27 years, NeighborWorks Pocatello has helped people get into homes and keep them there thanks to various impactful programs. Over 500 residents have been assisted with the organizations' Home Improvement Loan Program, over 140 new affordable homes constructed, over 6,000 people counseled and nearly 1,200 home purchases for first-time buyers facilitated. NeighborWorks Pocatello also owns and operates the 10-bed Spirit of Hope House, which is a facility located on North Harrison Avenue, serving men who are transitioning from the correctional system.
Idaho Central Credit Union is a long-time supporter of the organization, both financially and by its investment of volunteer time. Ed Tierney, chief lending officer, and Crystal Iverson, mortgage loan officer, are both long-standing members of the NeighborWorks Pocatello Loan Committee. ICCU employees have also assisted NeighborWorks Pocatello with laying of sod at new, affordable home developments or have helped homeowners in other ways, such as with painting or by assisting elderly or disabled residents with yardwork. “We are so thrilled that Idaho Central Credit Union is once again assisting us financially with this campaign and is giving us a great jump start. I think ICCU sees first-hand the good things we do to raise up the community and understands what a sound investment we are.”