POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is hosting a Pay-It-Forward Curbside Flowerpot Giveaway on June 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. along the 7th Avenue side of Caldwell Park. This event will be in lieu of the annual Pay-It-Forward BBQ that NeighborWorks Pocatello hosts during National NeighborWorks Week. The event will feature a curbside pickup of a free pot of flowers in exchange for pledging to do something positive for the community.
At this time, NeighborWorks Pocatello is in need of gently used planter and garden pots from residents of the community. At the event on June 13, the empty planters will be replanted with colorful annual flowers by volunteers of the organization’s resource development committee. NeighborWorks Pocatello is providing the potting soil and flowers. The first 150 attending (or more if supply is plentiful) the curbside event who verbally pledge to do something positive for their neighborhood or community will be provided with a free fully planted flower container. New or gently used planter or garden pots can be dropped off at the NeighborWorks Pocatello office located at 206 N. Arthur between now and May 31.
The Pay-It-Forward Flower Giveaway is NeighborWorks Pocatello’s way of celebrating National NeighborWorks Week. Each June, NeighborWorks America and its network of local organizations mobilize tens of thousands of volunteers, business people, neighbors, friends, and local and national elected and civic leaders in a week of neighborhood change and awareness. Since its inception in 1983, NeighborWorks Week has showcased how the NeighborWorks network strengthens communities and celebrates its collective impact as a network.
“The event will be a great way to help residents beautify their neighborhoods, as well as give them a chance to pay forward something that will make an impact to a neighbor and their surrounding neighborhood”, said Mark Dahlquist, executive director of NeighborWorks Pocatello. “The more we can do to make our neighborhoods beautiful and vibrant, the better off our community is as a whole.”
For more information about the Pay It Forward Flower Exchange, call NeighborWorks Pocatello at 208-232-9468.