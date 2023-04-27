Anita_Hymas

Anita Hymas

Bannock County Assessor Anita Hymas is excited to announce that nearly 1,400 Bannock County residents applied for the property tax reduction program in 2023.

Hymas, who began her first term as assessor in January 2023 and has worked in the office for more than 40 years, said she’s excited to see more people taking advantage of the tax relief option.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.