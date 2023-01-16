POCATELLO — Jan. 22 is a historic day. On that day in 2021, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons entered into force, and the international community declared nuclear weapons to be outlawed. The treaty represents the will of 122 nations of the world, and although the U.S. has not signed it, it still has compelling moral force. It addresses the humanitarian and environmental impacts of nuclear weapons.

“There are only two possible endings to the story of nuclear weapons,” said Beatrice Fihn, director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons and the recipient of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize. “Either we end nuclear weapons or they will us."

