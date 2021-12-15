BLACKFOOT — For Wreaths Across America Day, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony 10 a.m. Saturday at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 2651 Cromwell Lane in Blackfoot. The State Veterans Cemetery is an official Wreaths Across America location. It joins more than 2,700 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.
Coordinated and led by local volunteers, fundraising groups have raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of 50 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest there. This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of "remember, honor, teach," ensuring that the memory of those who served the country endures.
