CHUBBUCK — On Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Agency and its state and local partners will hold National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to remove medicines in the home that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse and theft.
The Idaho Office of Drug Policy, Southeastern Idaho Public Health and Chubbuck Police Department will be hosting a Take Back Day collection site event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chubbuck Police Department, 5160 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck.
The event will allow community members to safely and securely dispose of unused or expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our state. All non-liquid prescription drugs will be accepted, as well as over-the-counter medications and veterinary medications. Additionally, the Take Back Day collection site will also accept vape pens, cartridges or other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device). Needles and liquid medications will not be accepted.
In 2019, over 60,000 Idahoans aged 12 and older misused prescription pain relievers. According to the 2019 Idaho Youth Risk Behavior Survey, nearly 23% of Idaho 12th graders reported that they had taken a prescription drug without a doctor’s prescription one or more times in their life. While a majority of youth did not report misusing prescription drugs, of those that did, over 41% took or received them from a family member or friend, and over 60% misused the medication in their own home.
When left in a medicine cabinet, thrown away or flushed, unused prescriptions can be dangerous to people, animals or the environment. Help keep our community safe and healthy by dropping off your old medication.
If you miss Saturday's Take Back Day and need to dispose of prescription medications, the Pocatello Police Department has a drop-off receptacle, and the lobby is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To find additional drop-off locations, visit www.odp.idaho.gov/prescription-drug-take-back-program/.
