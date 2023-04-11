On April 22, the Drug Enforcement Agency and its state and local partners will hold the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to remove medicines from the home that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse and theft. The Idaho Office of Drug Policy, Southeastern Idaho Public Health and various police departments will be hosting a Take Back Day collection site event on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participating Locations:

