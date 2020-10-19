POCATELLO — On Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Agency and its state and local partners will hold the 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to remove medicines in the home that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse and theft. Locally, the Pocatello Police Department, Southeastern Idaho Public Health and the Idaho Office of Drug Policy are hosting a Take Back Day event in Pocatello on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will take place at the Pocatello Police Department Front Lot located at 911 N. 7th Avenue.
The event will allow community members to safely and securely dispose of unused or expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our state. All COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, and individuals will be able to simply drive through and drop off their medications. All non-liquid prescription drugs will be accepted, as well as non-liquid over-the-counter medications, vitamins and veterinary medications. Additionally, Take Back drop-offs will also accept vape pens, cartridges or other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device). Needles and liquid medications will not be accepted.
“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events are a free and easy way to dispose of unused medications that are often kept in our homes unsecured. These events help prevent the misuse of prescription drugs and make a positive difference in our communities,” said Greg Cates, Pocatello Police Department community resource officer.
Idaho ranks eighth in the nation for pain reliever misuse among people ages 12 and older; and in 2019, state and national surveys found that over 14% of ninth to 12th graders in Idaho reported either improperly taking a prescription pain medication or taking pain medication that was not prescribed to them at least once in their life. While a majority of youth did not report misusing prescription drugs, of those that did, over 41% took or received them from a family member or friend, and over 60% misused the medication in their own home.
When left in a medicine cabinet, thrown away or flushed, unused prescriptions can be dangerous to people, animals or the environment. Help keep our community safe and healthy by dropping off your old medication on Saturday.
If you miss the SaturdayTake Back Day and need to dispose of prescription medications, the Pocatello Police Department has a drop-off receptacle and the lobby is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To find additional drop-off locations, visit www.odp.idaho.gov/prescription-drug-take-back-program/.
For additional information, please contact Traci Lambson at 208-478-6316.