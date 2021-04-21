POCATELLO — On April 24, the Drug Enforcement Agency and its state and local partners will hold the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to remove medicines in the home that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse and theft. Locally, the Pocatello Police Department, the Chubbuck Police Department, the Idaho Office of Drug Policy and Southeastern Idaho Public Health are hosting a Take Back Day collection site event in Pocatello on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will take place at the Pocatello Police Department front lot located at 911 N. 7th Ave. and the Chubbuck Police Department front lot located at 5160 Yellowstone Ave.
The event will allow community members to safely and securely dispose of unused or expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our state. All COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, and individuals will be able to simply drive through and drop off their medications. All non-liquid prescription drugs will be accepted, as well as over-the-counter medications and veterinary medications. Additionally, the Take Back Day collection site will also accept vape pens, cartridges or other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device). Needles and liquid medications will not be accepted.
“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a free and easy way to dispose of unused medications that are often kept in our homes unsecured. These types of events help prevent the misuse of prescription drugs and make a positive difference in our communities,” said Greg Cates, Pocatello Police Department community resource officer.
In 2019, over 60,000 Idahoans aged 12 and older misused prescription pain relievers. According to the 2019 Idaho Youth Risk Behavior Survey, nearly 23% of Idaho 12th graders reported that they had taken a prescription drug without a doctor’s prescription one or more times in their life. While a majority of youth did not report misusing prescription drugs, of those that did, over 41% took or received them from a family member or friend, and over 60% misused the medication in their own home.
When left in a medicine cabinet, thrown away or flushed, unused prescriptions can be dangerous to people, animals or the environment. Help keep our community safe and healthy by dropping off your old medications on Saturday.
If you miss the April 24 Take Back Day and need to dispose of prescription medications, the Pocatello Police Department and the Chubbuck Police Department have a drop-off receptacle and the lobbies are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To find additional drop-off locations, visit www.odp.idaho.gov/prescription-drug-take-back-program/.
For additional information, please call 208-478-6316.
This publication was made possible by HC202200 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Southeastern Idaho Public Health, April 2021.