Dean and Nancy Hoch

Imagine a day set aside to simply listen! How much quieter the world would be!

This unofficial holiday in 2003 was launched by the popular, non-profit organization, StoryCorps, in Grand Central Terminal, Brooklyn, New York. The annual event was set aside to occur the day after Thanksgiving--a day meant to escape from the busyness of our lives--to relax, hear and to be heard. It’s meant to be a way to concentrate on the importance of what someone else is saying, whether live or recorded.

