Imagine a day set aside to simply listen! How much quieter the world would be!
This unofficial holiday in 2003 was launched by the popular, non-profit organization, StoryCorps, in Grand Central Terminal, Brooklyn, New York. The annual event was set aside to occur the day after Thanksgiving--a day meant to escape from the busyness of our lives--to relax, hear and to be heard. It’s meant to be a way to concentrate on the importance of what someone else is saying, whether live or recorded.
Listening is a fine art and an important skill to develop. It can be applied in our lives in many ways whether in the home, the workplace, or any of our daily interactions. And it certainly does not have to be on the actual holiday. Any day we choose to exercise this way of communicating with each other can be a special day.
Incidentally, a man that we met in our travels said that he is fascinated with the way Americans carry on a conversation. “It’s aerial ping pong,” he observed and added, “The first person speaks, and the other person is so busy thinking what he is going to say in response that--often without listening much at all to the originator of the conversation, he then says something, and the reverse occurs. It becomes a game of sorts,” he said, “and a rather sad one because not much true listening is going on.”
If we do not improve our listening skills--and make this kind of activity a priority in our lives--special memories may otherwise be lost. Now, we can record and save many of these precious memories online and/or on a flash drive—thus preserving a special kind of living history for generations to come.
Locally, our outstanding FamilySearch Center at 700 East Lewis in Pocatello has recently established an area in the Center which features a private setting, along with a state-of-the art microphone and a digital recording system for use of the entire community free of charge. Individuals or families are able make appointments for an allotted amount of time and record their stories. Many of these recordings have the possibility of being listened to for generations to come.
All community members are encouraged to talk with their families and take advantage of this kind of opportunity. Volunteers at the Center are willing and anxious to assist in the process. It’s a way to teach children the importance of preserving culture and heritage as individual or family groups spend a unique time together. The Center phone number is 208-232-9262.
Helpful suggestions for these kinds of listening and recording activities may be found on FamilySearch Wiki: “Guide to Creating Oral Histories” and on StoryCorps.
So, however and whenever you decide to record and/or listen to someone tell their side of their story, you might commit to really listen for a day and see where it leads. Could very well be an adventure in itself!
Dean and Nancy Hoch are members of the Community Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They may be reached at dean.nancy@gmail.com.
