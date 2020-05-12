The family and friends of Naomi Wilde wish to recognize her 105th birthday on June 6. A celebration will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Naomi was born on June 6, 1915, and raised in Cleveland, Idaho. She married Merlin Wilde of Mink Creek in December 1941 in Evanston, Wyoming. They were later sealed in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake Temple. Naomi and Merlin were married for almost 66 years. Merlin died in 2007 at the age of 96.
The first five years of their married life were spent in the military living in Washington, California and Missouri. Naomi worked as a telephone operator in Pocatello during the two years that Merlin served in an artillery division throughout Europe during World War II. After the war, they settled in Mink Creek outside of Preston where they farmed and ranched and raised their three sons. During their retirement years, they spent the winters in St. George, Utah and summers back on the family farm. At the age of 101, she left the farm and moved to Brookdale in Pocatello.
She is the mother of three sons: Ross (Laurel) Mink Creek, Idaho; Van, Tulsa, Okla.; and Dean (Michelle), Pocatello, Idaho. She is the proud grandmother of six and great-grandmother of 15. She is a member of the LDS church and served as the ward organist for many years. She enjoys gardening, crocheting, playing the piano and socializing with her many friends and family. as well as frequent visits with her Brookdale friends to the casinos of Fort Hall. On behalf of your family and many friends everywhere: We appreciate your love of life and wish you a very happy birthday.