During this time of isolation, I’ve been a baking fool. Recently, I made my chocolate chip cookies. They are my husband’s favorite — which is saying a lot because Dave is a cookie fiend. These cookies have a crispy outside and chewy inside. They are filled with chocolate chips and have a wonderful caramel flavor. My mom gave me her recipe years ago and it’s still the best I’ve tried. Right now we could all use a little comfort, and these cookies are the perfect comfort food treat.
Belle’s Best Ever Chocolate Chip Cookies
1/3 cup shortening
1/3 cup butter
½ cup sugar
½ cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
1 ½ cups flour
½ cup chopped walnuts
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
In a large bowl (I use my stand mixer), place the shortening and butter. Beat until fluffy. Add the sugar and brown sugar and beat again. Add the vanilla and egg and beat again. Add the salt, baking soda and flour and mix until everything is combined. Fold in the nuts and chocolate chips. Place teaspoon sized balls (or use a cookie scoop) on ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes. Cool on wire racks.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.