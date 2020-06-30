Have you ever left this great land, and gone to live in another country? I have, in fact my whole family has. When our children were very young we moved to Hungary, which had just opened up to the west after decades of communist control. I was thirty-five years old, with a B.A., a three-year Masters, and a doctorate. I suddenly found myself in a country and culture where very few people spoke English, and I did not speak a word of Hungarian. For all my education and life experiences, I could barely communicate. Three year old Hungarian children could say more than me!
We made a commitment to follow the laws of our host country when we moved to Hungary. While the Eastern European countries could quickly break their allegiance to the Soviet Union and communism, it was not so easy to get socialist practice out of daily living. Every entity was compartmentalized into governmental controllable units. The government set a day nationwide when the heat would be turned on in all state apartments. If it got cold early, too bad. No apartments had thermostats.
Shopping was always an adventure. Many times the items were behind the counter so you had to ask for it; not easy when you barely spoke the language! So at first I had to point at things or draw pictures. When you went shopping and saw an item you wanted, you had better buy it then, because supply lines were iffy and you may never see that item for sale again. One time I had to go to the tobacconist for shoelaces, and also scored some Planters Cheese Puffs!
Of course all of this changed with time, but it took many, many years for the day to day systems of operation to change in banks, offices, or stores.
We loved our time in Hungary, and still have many dear friends there. But probably the most profound thing I experienced while there, was just how blessed we are in the USA, and how much we take it for granted. When I see people showing disdain for this great country, it really hurts me. Having visited many countries overseas, I know this still is the greatest place in the world to live.
Are we perfect? No. Are there problems? Yes, and there always will be. But tearing down things present, or things past, are signs that people have no idea what a great country this is. If they only knew. A few years lived overseas might show us that, like Dorothy in the Wizard of OZ, that there is no place like home. Such an overseas education would help one to realize the freedom and opportunities we have here are not offered to such a degree anywhere else in the world.
I am not naïve about our country, nor any country. Whenever humans are involved in any endeavor, it will is always less than perfect, because every one of us is sinful, we have all fallen short of perfection. God has declared that to be true in Romans 3:23 (CSB): “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”
There is a profound truth which Jesus taught, that we all ought to consider committing ourselves to practice. I call it the law of perspective. In Matthew 7:3-5 (CSB) we read: ““Why do you look at the splinter in your brother’s eye but don’t notice the beam of wood in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the splinter out of your eye,’ and look, there’s a beam of wood in your own eye? Hypocrite! First take the beam of wood out of your eye, and then you will see clearly to take the splinter out of your brother’s eye.”
There are several principles to notice here. First, both persons had pieces of wood in their eyes. Subconsciously, none of us like to admit our own flaws; we are all a mess. It’s
easier to attack others who remind us of ourselves, even if they just have a little bit of that problem. We deny that we have the problem, but volunteer to do major surgery on someone else with similar problems.
The second principle is that it’s better to let Jesus work on me and my flaws, before I point out the flaws of others. Truth is, we are all flawed, all broken; but Jesus is the Great Fixer.
Join me in celebrating the greatest place in all the world to live. Happy Birthday America! With all your flaws, you’re still the best. Long may you live!
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.