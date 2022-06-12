I know this is a dangerous thing to put in print, but I think we might finally be over the weather hump.
That is to say, more nice summery days should be coming each week than messy days. I’m predicting five good days to two icky days through June — maybe even more.
First, let me make it clear that I’m not a trained meteorologist, but I once knew one. So, you can trust whatever I say about the weather as the gospel truth. Until I get it wrong. Which should be sometime later today.
With the weather finally getting warmer, it will subtly affect the way we play outdoors. For one thing, the trails are drying up and mountain bikers/hikers/runners can expect more play territory. The mountains are still mostly snow-covered above 9,500 feet. The high trail passes and Teton Crest Trail are still basically in winter conditions.
Yellowstone National Park reported that opening Beartooth Pass (10,947 feet) northeast of the park boundaries had to be postponed because the last storm system dropped about half a foot of new snow at the top and created dangerous avalanche conditions. The pass is now finally open.
The top 1,000 feet or more of most of the high peaks in the Lost River Range and Lemhi Range are also still covered in snow.
When the daytime high temperatures start to reach into the 70s, the optimal times change to visit certain areas. For example, some of the more popular south-facing rock climbing crags become too hot to climb when the air temperature gets above 65 degrees. If it’s possible, visit those walls in the morning hours.
Last Friday, my sweetheart, two friends and I visited the area called The Fins to rock climb most of the day. This area generally faces east and goes into the shade after about 1 p.m. or so. It makes the crag perfect for summer rock climbing. If you go during the week, you will usually have your pick of the routes. We saw only two other climbers. Weekends can be very busy with climbers arriving from Boise, Salt Lake City, and exotic places like Wyoming and Idaho Falls.
Other fun rock climbing areas that go into the shade for the after-work crowd include Paramount (near Kelly Canyon), The Playground (along the Blackfoot River), Crank Cave (Blackfoot River canyon) and the RPM Wall (up Wolverine Canyon). Information for these and other outdoor walls can be found in the guidebook “Eastern Idaho Sweet Spots.”
The area we went to at The Fins is called “Mortal Earth” and was developed recently after the guidebook was printed. But no worries. There is an online guide for it and almost all of the routes at Mortal Earth have tags at the base proclaiming the route name and its difficulty rating.
My wife Julie said her favorite route from last week’s climbs was on the Psychedelic Wall called “Light My Fire.” The route developers seem to have a rock and roll fetish when it comes to naming routes. We also climbed “Stairway To Heaven,” “Barracuda” and “Don’t Bring Me Down.”
Cyclists are reporting continually improving trail conditions higher into the Big Hole Mountains. With another week of dry weather, most of the trails should be good to go.
For road cyclists, it’s been a constant battle trying to dodge windy conditions. But I rode on Tuesday morning with the group called “Geezers on bikes” from just north of the St. Anthony sand dunes to Kilgore on the Red Road, about 46 miles roundtrip. Unfortunately, the Kilgore store is closed on Tuesdays. The Red Road ride is one of my favorites, and this time of year is great with mild temperatures and a green countryside. There was a bit of wind to battle, but not enough to dampen the spirits.
It is a chore sometimes to stay out of the wind. I have no weather predictions on what eastern Idaho’s wind is going to do. Only a silly man would try to do that.
Jerry Painter is a longtime East Idaho journalist and outdoorsman.